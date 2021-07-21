https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/paris-is-popping-off/
French lockdown patriots occupy a city council
Marching in the streets…
Paris, France, Happening Now: Protest against the government’s mandatory vaccine and vaccine passes. pic.twitter.com/SJ7ICROKz2
— PaWolfHunter (@WolfGames2021) July 21, 2021
Nouvelle mobilisations contre le passe sanitaire devant la préfecture de Valence, environ 200 manifestants rassemblés aux cris de “Liberté” pic.twitter.com/bpxQIk5R7G
— France Bleu Drôme Ardèche (@francebleuDA) July 21, 2021