President Biden headed to Cincinnati today for an event followed by what will no doubt be a softball game with CNN’s Don Lemon at a town hall:

While aboard the flight on Air Force One, one reporter was doing the “journalism” thing:

Wow, somebody is swinging hard for the Pulitzer fences!

Out: Media water carriers.

In: Media ice cream carriers.

