President Biden headed to Cincinnati today for an event followed by what will no doubt be a softball game with CNN’s Don Lemon at a town hall:

President Biden is headed to Cincinnati for a speech on his Build Back Better agenda and a CNN town hall pic.twitter.com/HTaUI8AKFu — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 21, 2021

While aboard the flight on Air Force One, one reporter was doing the “journalism” thing:

Reporter to Jen Psaki: “Is there gonna be ice cream in Cincinnati?” pic.twitter.com/ZUitTbgCCG — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) July 21, 2021

Wow, somebody is swinging hard for the Pulitzer fences!

Find someone who loves you like reporters love the Biden Administration. https://t.co/XO9je2hHNx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 21, 2021

I believe that was Reuters’s Andrea Shalal — asking the question all of America needs answered 🙄 https://t.co/D6bQvNY8yi — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 21, 2021

The bootlicking is hilarious. — Kambree (@KamVTV) July 21, 2021

Out: Media water carriers.

In: Media ice cream carriers.

The press is not to be taken seriously https://t.co/mVkkFXnJMa — The Soviet States of Ameri☭a 🙃🙃🙃 (@R_Daneel_0livaw) July 21, 2021

Really asking the important questions here. https://t.co/P2APxUeJRB — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) July 21, 2021

More hard-hitting, really important questions from media. https://t.co/CFj45IObRO — suzyrice (@suzy_rice) July 21, 2021

