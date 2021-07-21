https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/21/journalism-reporter-aboard-af1-asks-jen-psaki-is-there-gonna-be-ice-cream-in-cincinnati-audio/
President Biden headed to Cincinnati today for an event followed by what will no doubt be a softball game with CNN’s Don Lemon at a town hall:
President Biden is headed to Cincinnati for a speech on his Build Back Better agenda and a CNN town hall pic.twitter.com/HTaUI8AKFu
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 21, 2021
While aboard the flight on Air Force One, one reporter was doing the “journalism” thing:
Reporter to Jen Psaki: “Is there gonna be ice cream in Cincinnati?” pic.twitter.com/ZUitTbgCCG
— Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) July 21, 2021
Wow, somebody is swinging hard for the Pulitzer fences!
Find someone who loves you like reporters love the Biden Administration. https://t.co/XO9je2hHNx
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 21, 2021
I believe that was Reuters’s Andrea Shalal — asking the question all of America needs answered 🙄 https://t.co/D6bQvNY8yi
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 21, 2021
The bootlicking is hilarious.
— Kambree (@KamVTV) July 21, 2021
Out: Media water carriers.
In: Media ice cream carriers.
The press is not to be taken seriously https://t.co/mVkkFXnJMa
— The Soviet States of Ameri☭a 🙃🙃🙃 (@R_Daneel_0livaw) July 21, 2021
Really asking the important questions here. https://t.co/P2APxUeJRB
— Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) July 21, 2021
More hard-hitting, really important questions from media. https://t.co/CFj45IObRO
— suzyrice (@suzy_rice) July 21, 2021