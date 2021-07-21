https://justthenews.com/government/congress/pelosi-considering-adding-kinzinger-jan-6-committee?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is allegedly considering naming Ohio Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger to her special committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“We’ll see,” Pelosi said when asked by reporters Thursday if she planned on adding more Republicans to the committee, according to CNN. “I mean, there are some members that would like to be on it. We’ll see.”

Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, who leads the committee, told reporters before Pelosi’s statement that Kinzinger was one of the Republicans Pelosi wanted for the committee and called him “a fine representative,” according to Politico.

“We’re prepared to move forward with eight members,” Thompson said, referencing that the day before, Pelosi had rejected two members put forward by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy: Reps. Jim Banks and Jim Jordan, prompting McCarthy to pull all five of his recommendations.

Currently, there are eight members on the committee, seven Democrats and One Republican, that being Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

