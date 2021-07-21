https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-pelosi-rejects-jim-jordan-jim-banks-from-january-6th-commission/







Short clip from Jordan yesterday when asked about the January 6th Commission

Kevin McCarthy responds to Pelosi…

Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts. My full statement: https://t.co/RmgeBFo41j — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 21, 2021

Full statement…

.@SpeakerPelosi rejects two Jims (Jordan and Banks) participation on the January 6 Select Committee — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) July 21, 2021

PELOSI STATEMENT

“The violent domestic attack on Congress on January 6th was the worst assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812 and the worst domestic assault on American Democracy since the Civil War. We are facing a radically new threat in the kinds of forces that combined to attack our government on January 6th. The future of our democracy is on the line. This assault was an attempt to overthrow the government.

“We need a comprehensive investigation as to who organized this attack, who paid for it, how they nearly succeeded in overthrowing a presidential election, why they did it and how we must organize ourselves to prevent anything like it from ever happening again.

“It had been our hope to establish a bipartisan, independent National Commission, but there is no prospect for that Commission at this time because of insufficient support from Republican Senators. Therefore, the House established the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Select Committee on the January 6th Insurrection will investigate and report upon the facts and causes of the terrorist mob attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. It will also be charged with reporting its findings, conclusions and recommendations for preventing future attacks.

“Monday evening, the Minority Leader recommended 5 Members to serve on the Select Committee. I have spoken with him this morning about the objections raised about Representatives Jim Banks and Jim Jordan and the impact their appointments may have on the integrity of the investigation. I also informed him that I was prepared to appoint Representatives Rodney Davis, Kelly Armstrong and Troy Nehls, and requested that he recommend two other Members.

“With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee.

“The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision.”

Pelosi on McCarthy picks for 1/6 Select Committee:

“I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee.

“The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision.”https://t.co/GUfdvciODZ — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) July 21, 2021

|@SpeakerPelosi accepts three more Republicans selected by McCarthy for #Jan6 Committee: Rodney Davis

Kelly Armstrong

Troy Nehls



“With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth,” rejects and requests replacements for: Jim Jordan

Jim Banks — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) July 21, 2021

