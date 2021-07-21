https://thehill.com/homenews/house/564122-pelosi-rejects-jordan-banks-for-jan-6-committee

Speaker(D-Calif.) on Wednesday rejected two of the Republican picks — Reps.(Ohio) and Jim Banks (Ind.) — for the Jan. 6 select committee.

Both GOP lawmakers are staunch allies of former President Trump, and both had voted in January against certifying President Biden's election victory.

In a statement, Pelosi said Democrats in her caucus had raised specific objections to Jordan and Banks “and the impact their appointments may have on the integrity of the investigation.”

“With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee,” she said.

She did not specify what statements and actions she was referring to.

Jordan and Banks were part of a group of five GOP lawmakers nominated by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyPelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe The Hill’s Morning Report – Will Schumer back down on his deadline? Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel MORE (R-Calif.) to serve on the 13-member select committee. But the language of the resolution gave Pelosi veto power over the Republican selections.

Pelosi said she will accept the other three GOP selections: Reps. Rodney Davis Rodney Lee DavisPelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe The Hill’s Morning Report – Will Schumer back down on his deadline? Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel MORE (Ill.), Kelly Armstrong (N.D.) and Troy Nehls (Texas). They would join the eight lawmakers she had previously appointed, including Reps. Bennie Thompson Bennie Gordon ThompsonPelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel NY progressive Bowman introducing 6B ‘Green New Deal for Public Schools’ MORE (D-Miss.), the panel’s chairman, and GOP Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyTrump says he’ll meet with Cheney challengers ahead of endorsement Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel MORE (Wyo.), Congress’s most prominent Republican critic of Trump.

Pelosi said she spoke with McCarthy Wednesday morning to inform him of her decision, and she requested that he recommend two alternative Republicans to replace Jordan and Banks.

McCarthy has refused. Instead, he’s yanked all of his picks from the panel.

The rejections of Jordan and Banks underscore the lingering animosity surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, where a violent mob of Trump supporters attempted to block Congress from formalizing the results of the 2020 presidential contest.

Leading up to the attack, a majority of House Republicans had signed on to a lawsuit challenging Biden’s victory, essentially endorsing Trump’s false claims that the election was “stolen,” or tainted by rampant voter fraud. And even after the siege, 139 Republicans voted to overturn the results in Arizona, Pennsylvania or both.

Pelosi on Tuesday had said that those votes would not be a factor as she weighed whether to seat McCarthy’s selections on the select committee. Indeed, Nehls had also voted to overturn Biden’s victory in both Arizona and Pennsylvania.

But Jordan, the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, and Banks, the head of the Republican Study Committee, have emerged as some of the most vocal Trump defenders in the wake of the insurrection, infuriating Democrats of all stripes who consider Trump’s allies to be complicit in the attack.

Both Jordan and Banks have said in recent days that they were hoping to use their positions on the select committee to investigate what Pelosi knew about the security threat ahead of the violence.