A Pennsylvania county’s voting machines were decertified after they were subjected to an audit.

In a letter to the Fulton County Board of Elections on Tuesday, acting Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Veronica Degraffenreid said the machines used during the November 2020 election were compromised as a result of the audit conducted by software company Wake TSI.

Fulton County officials previously told Degraffenreid that they allowed Wake TSI to access certain components of their election system, including their “election database, results files, and Windows system logs,” the letter states.

The county also allowed the company to use a “system imaging tool to take complete hard drive images of these computers” and “complete images of two USB thumb drives” used to transfer election results.

Degraffenreid said the machines had been compromised as a result of the audit. She said neither the county, state officials, nor Dominion Voting Systems could “verify that the impacted components of Fulton County’s leased voting system are safe to use in future elections.”

The Secretary further said the audit in question was taken in a manner that was “not transparent or bipartisan.”

“I have no other choice but to decertify the use of Fulton County’s leased Dominion Democracy Suite 5.5A voting system last used in the November 2020 election,” Degraffenreid wrote.

Local officials agreed to hand over the systems in May at the request of local Republican lawmakers who are seeking an audit similar to the GOP-led audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, Ariz., according to The Associated Press.

Wake TSI backed out of the Maricopa County audit in May, and the county approved to spend nearly $3 million last week to replace all of its voting equipment. This came after Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) warned that the machines had been compromised.

