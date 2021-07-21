https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/pennsylvania-democrat-acting-secretary-state-decertifies-election-machines-software-audit/

The Democrat Acting Secretary of State has decertified the voting machines in a small county in the state after a recent audit was performed.

In February the Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockver resigned following the 2020 Election.

Bookver was replaced with Veronica Degraffenreid. Ms. Degraffenreid recently issued a directive preventing county elections boards from cooperating with Senate Elections audits. However, as Senator Mastriano noted when announcing the audit, his committee has the absolute legal right to this data.

As set forth in Pennsylvania Senate Rule 14 (d), each standing committee is empowered with the authority to inspect and investigate the books, records, papers, documents, data, operation, and physical plant of any public agency in this Commonwealth, including county boards of elections.

The United States Constitution Article 1, Section 4, Clause 1 invests the power over federal elections in state legislatures:

The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing Senators.

Senator Mastriano shared that he is empowered to conduct and lead a forensic investigation in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

But Pennsylvania Democrats don’t care about election laws. This was made clear during the 2020 Election. Today the Acting Secretary of State made it clear as to what she will do whenever a Senate auditor looks at a voting machine. She will render the machines uncertified. It doesn’t matter if copies of the machine data are copied and the machines protected from any changes as a result of the copy, she’ll still find the machines inoperable.

Pennsylvania’s top election official has decertified the voting machines of a small southern county that disclosed that it had agreed to requests by local Republican lawmakers and allowed a software firm to inspect the machines as part of an “audit” after the 2020 presidential election. The action by Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid almost certainly means that Fulton County will have to buy new voting machines or, as it did in the May primary election, lease new ones.

The Democrats will continue to do all they can to stop any audits of the fraudulent results that were certified from the 2020 Election.

