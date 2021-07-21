http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/cYbfYuXeToE/poll-college-students-overwhelmingly-favor-race-blind-admissions.php

The youth of America may not be as clueless as the more pessimistic among us suppose. According to a new survey by College Pulse, 67 percent of college students strongly support “race blind” admissions. Another 18 percent “somewhat support” such admissions.

This leaves only 15 percent who oppose race blind admissions. Of that group, only 5 percent strongly oppose them.

The survey defines race blind admissions as meaning that “colleges and universities would not be able to take a student’s race or ethnicity into account in their admissions decisions.” That’s the obvious definition.

Among Blacks surveyed, 75 percent support race blind admissions, either strongly or somewhat. Only 10 percent said they strongly oppose this. Thus, even the intended beneficiaries of race-conscious admissions are against them.

College Pulse surveyed slightly more than 2,000 students from 113 colleges and universities. Participants were drawn from its database of more than 400,000 students from more than 1,000 states. The margin of error is +/- 2.5 percent.

More information on the survey is available here.

The results of the College Pulse survey are in line with Pew Research’s findings about Americans’ views on the subject in 2019.

It seems that racial preferences in college admissions are popular only among college administrators, Democratic politicians and liberal judges, and various other members of America’s elite.

