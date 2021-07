https://www.oann.com/porsche-must-pay-40-million-eur-for-breach-of-duty-on-tax-filings-prosecutor/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=porsche-must-pay-40-million-eur-for-breach-of-duty-on-tax-filings-prosecutor



FILE PHOTO: A logo of Porsche is seen outside a Porsche car dealer, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels, Belgium May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A logo of Porsche is seen outside a Porsche car dealer, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels, Belgium May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

July 21, 2021

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German carmaker Porsche must pay a fine of 40 million euros ($47 million) for breach of duty relating to its tax filings, German prosecutors said on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.8494 euros)

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

