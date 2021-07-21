https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/21/president-biden-tells-restaurant-owner-he-cant-find-workers-because-theyve-all-moved-on-to-better-opportunities/

Anyone who thinks President Joe Biden is compassionate should watch this clip where a restaurant owner tells him how he can’t find workers. The point was that people are being disincentivized to work, but Biden seems to think there are just so many better opportunities now that all the wait staff have moved on to better and better-paying gigs. He’s going to have to start paying $15 an hour to attract employees. Plus, Biden sounded like he wanted a personal thank-you for keeping his business open with those PPP loans.

Seriously.

