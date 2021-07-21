https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/21/president-biden-tells-restaurant-owner-he-cant-find-workers-because-theyve-all-moved-on-to-better-opportunities/

Anyone who thinks President Joe Biden is compassionate should watch this clip where a restaurant owner tells him how he can’t find workers. The point was that people are being disincentivized to work, but Biden seems to think there are just so many better opportunities now that all the wait staff have moved on to better and better-paying gigs. He’s going to have to start paying $15 an hour to attract employees. Plus, Biden sounded like he wanted a personal thank-you for keeping his business open with those PPP loans.

Joe Biden tells a small business owner that his industry is “really going to be in a bind for a little while,” and goes on to say that if he wants to hire workers, he’ll just have to pay a $15/hr minimum wage: pic.twitter.com/d2uoDsLaVo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 22, 2021

This went on for a few minutes as Biden continued to trash the restaurant industry as a place where fewer and fewer people want to work because they aren’t paid enough, telling John Lanni that he better start paying employees at least $15/hr (pre-tip) or else #BidenTownHall pic.twitter.com/ZmvJoa1Wmz — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 22, 2021

The look on that guy’s face… — Cish (@cish59) July 22, 2021

Seriously.

Says the person who pays his ’employees’ with our tax dollars… — SassySipper (@teawithchris) July 22, 2021

Biden literally has no idea of even basic economics. — sorrowen💀💀 (@sorrowen) July 22, 2021

Very difficult to even watch this clip… — John Henry Mulholland (@Ruffian1981) July 22, 2021

This dumbass has never worked in the private sector. He doesn’t know shit about running a business. — DEMOCRATS & LIBERALS ARE THE SCUM OF THE EARTH (@FuckDemsAndLibs) July 22, 2021

A perfect and telling response from a man who has only been in government for decades, taking money from taxpayers instead of signing the front of paychecks. https://t.co/B2Vm1gc2qP — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 22, 2021

Perfect example of a pencil pusher. Having to compete for labor vs the government is not capitalism it is socialism and business owners cannot compete. IT IS WHAT THEY WANT – FOR US TO FAIL — Bivalve Perspectives (@bivalveview) July 22, 2021

Biden’s response is like when a student had to hit a word minimum on an assignment. He just rewords the same concept over again without adding substance.. — Katelyn (@Kate_Robe) July 22, 2021

Life long politician right there — Les Carey (@ljcareyjr) July 22, 2021

Never worked in business giving advice on business. — Doug Bright (@DougBright1) July 22, 2021

This is painful to watch. Still hard to believe he got 81 million votes.🤨 — Jennifer Savage (@jenpsavage) July 22, 2021

Democrats continue to punch down. They exemplify and modify how big government crushes the little guy and they relish that. — Doug Bright (@DougBright1) July 22, 2021

Spoken like a man that’s never run a business or worked in his life. Obama used to talk like this too. Horrible disconnect… — Tim (@submarinr1) July 22, 2021

Spoken like someone who has never run anything but his mouth sucking on the taxpayer to finance a corrupt family criminal enterprise selling access. What a POS — Gary Carlo (@GaryACarlo) July 22, 2021

I am the CEO of a 200 employee business. I wouldn’t hire Joe Biden for any leadership position. He has no idea about making payroll or operating a business. BTW all our hourly jobs pay more than $15/hour & we have a 50% no show rate for interviews due to extra unemployment pay. — MDR85 (@MDR851) July 22, 2021

Crikey. BTW: Did John actually get a loan or grant, as Biden suggests? — How’s My Vaccination Status? 1.800.JUS.TGFY (@corrcomm) July 22, 2021

At least he implicitly acknowledged government handouts are preventing workers from wanting to go back to work. — BillHobson (@BillHobson1) July 22, 2021

Massive cringe — Douglas Cameron Jr. (@DougCameron24) July 22, 2021

