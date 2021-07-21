https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/21/president-bidens-atf-nominee-advises-first-time-gun-owners-to-only-bring-them-out-when-the-zombies-start-to-appear/

We wondered what President Biden’s nominee for ATF Director had to hide when he protected his tweets. We can’t show you any of them, but we do have video of him reiterating to Sen. Ted Cruz his desire to ban AR-15s. He also went back and forth with Sen. Tom Cotton over the definition of “assault rifle.” In short, he’s a disaster.

We wish we had a little more context, but RNC Research has posted an interview with Chipman in which he seems to equate first-time gun owners with doomsday preppers and suggests they keep their guns locked and unloaded behind the tuna cans until “the zombies start to appear.”

Do you mean “just fire the shotgun through the door”?

He really is just terrible.

