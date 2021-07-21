So much for President Joe Biden’s call for unity and diversity.

According to the latest Gallup survey, race relations have hit a new low, a trend that turned sharply worse during the Obama-Biden administration and has grown under Biden.

Gallup said that 57% believe relations between blacks and whites are “bad,” with 42% calling them “good.”

There is a 10-point race gap between blacks and whites, with just 33% of blacks calling relations good versus 43% of whites. And Gallup said it “oversampled” blacks in the poll.

Gallup took a shot at explaining why. “The reading has eroded nine percentage points over the past two years as the nation has grappled with the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent nationwide protests and calls for racial justice,” said the analysis.

More than his former boss, Biden has made race relations an earlier focus in his administration than former President Barack Obama, who pushed the issue off until his second term. Biden has talked thoughtfully on the issue at ceremonies and is eager to rephrase U.S. census questions on the issue.

At the same time, the nation has been swept up in the critical race theory controversy.

And while Gallup said that people overall are optimistic about race relations, its “bottom line” noted that blacks are less optimistic.

“As the nation continues to grapple with racial equity, Americans rate the state of black-white relations more negatively now than at any time in over two decades. Overall, however, they believe there is still hope for an eventual solution.”

“However, just one-third of black Americans now view race relations positively, and the optimism and hope for a solution to racial discord that existed last year have since dissipated,” said Gallup.