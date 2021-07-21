https://thelibertydaily.com/rand-paul-is-referring-anthony-fauci-to-doj-for-criminal-inquiry/

Anthony Fauci lied. Only his most ardent cult-members believe otherwise. He knowingly funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Virology Lab, then lied to Congress about it on multiple occasions. This is a federal offense, as Senator Rand Paul reminded him yesterday.

Now, the Senator told Fox News host Sean Hannity he is calling on the Department of Justice to act.

“You kicked off your questioning of Dr. Fauci emphasizing federal law makes lying to Congress, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison,” Hannity noted. “Is your belief based on the evidence Senator that he lied before Congress and broke the law?”

Paul replied, “Yes, and I will be sending a letter to the department of justice asking for a criminal referral because he has lied to Congress.”

Boom!

There are so many people in government and beyond who deserve justice for the devastation they’ve caused through this whole Covid-19 debacle. Anthony Fauci is at the top of that list.

