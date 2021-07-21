https://thehill.com/homenews/house/564022-republicans-divided-on-how-hard-to-push-vaccines

America is grappling with a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but Republican lawmakers remain divided over whether to push millions of reluctant GOP voters to get vaccinated against the deadly virus.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate unanimously passes bill to strengthen crime victims fund Schumer feels pressure from all sides on spending strategy GOP centrists call on Schumer to delay infrastructure vote MORE (R-Ky.) has been making the case for months that the vaccine works and will help prevent hospitalizations and save lives.

But many rank-and-file Republicans continue to show apathy toward the national vaccine push, downplaying the severity of the coronavirus spike and arguing that the decision is a personal choice for individuals and families.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Barry Loudermilk Barry LoudermilkHouse Republicans request hearing with Capitol Police Board for first time since 1945 Democrats seek to keep spotlight on Capitol siege GOP lawmaker demands review over FBI saying baseball shooting was ‘suicide by cop’ MORE (R-Ga.) has tested positive for COVID-19 twice during the past year. He believes the virus is something that Americans just need to live with.

“This is something we deal with in our lives on a daily basis; ever since I’ve been born, there’s sicknesses, there’s flu, there’s different diseases,” Loudermilk, 57, told The Hill on Tuesday. “I have probably a much higher chance, because of my age and where I live, just the demographics of the South and the way people eat, of having some kind of heart disease as much as I do from getting COVID.”

“But it’s a personal responsibility issue, and these people are willing to take that risk because they think that, ‘Look, there’s a greater chance if I get COVID of just getting through it.’ The majority of people don’t end up in the hospital,” he said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisOrlando newspaper knocks DeSantis for Texas trip amid spike in Florida COVID-19 cases Lawmakers introduce bipartisan Free Britney Act DeSantis downplays increase in COVID-19 cases MORE, a former House member often mentioned as a possible 2024 GOP presidential candidate, dismissed the uptick in cases in his home state, calling it a “seasonal virus” that will subside next month.

The mixed vaccine messaging by elected Republicans has helped fuel the spread of misinformation in conservative circles on Facebook, Twitter and other social media. A new Yahoo News-YouGov poll found that 37 percent of unvaccinated individuals believe that the vaccines pose a greater health risk than the virus itself.

And new daily vaccinations in the U.S. have now slowed to a trickle, even though there are plenty of doses available to the tens of millions of American adults and teens who have not gotten their shots.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s unclear whether U.S. health officials can turn around that trend given the alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in recent days. The delta variant now makes up 83 percent of all new cases in the United States, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle WalenskyRochelle WalenskyOvernight Health Care: Fauci clashes with Paul – again | New York reaches .1B settlement with opioid distributors | Delta variant accounts for 83 percent of US COVID-19 cases Major medical associations release PSA urging vaccination CDC director: Delta variant accounts for 83 percent of all COVID-19 cases in US MORE testified before the Senate on Tuesday. That’s a 50 percent increase since July 3.

The rise in delta cases has also led to a nearly 48 percent increase in COVID-19-related deaths, now at 239 per day, Walensky said. Nearly all of those fatalities were people who had not been vaccinated, something she has called a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

“Each death is tragic and even more heartbreaking when we know that the majority of these deaths could be prevented with a simple, safe, available vaccine,” Walensky told senators.

The rate at which the highly contagious delta variant is spreading spurred at least one skeptical leading Republican to action.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseScalise cites delta variant for decision to be vaccinated on Sunday Six takeaways: What the FEC reports tell us about the midterm elections Controversy equals cash for Greene, Gaetz MORE (R-La.) said he received his first Pfizer shot on Sunday, even though federal lawmakers have had access to the vaccine since December. The No. 2 GOP leader told his local newspaper that “it was a good time to do it” after seeing the aggressiveness of the delta variant and a spike in new cases; he said he had tested positive for antibodies months ago and believed he had some immunity from the coronavirus.

“I’ve been vaccinated, many of my colleagues have been vaccinated, and the vaccine is safe, effective and it’s widely available all across the United States of America for anybody who wants to get it,” Scalise told reporters in the Capitol on Tuesday.

The Louisiana Republican credited former President Trump Donald TrumpOn The Money: Schumer pressured from all sides on spending strategy | GOP hammers HUD chief over sluggish rental aid | Democrat proposes taxes on commercial space flights Overnight Health Care: Fauci clashes with Paul – again | New York reaches .1B settlement with opioid distributors | Delta variant accounts for 83 percent of US COVID-19 cases Overnight Defense: Military justice overhaul included in defense bill | Pentagon watchdog to review security of ‘nuclear football’ | Pentagon carries out first air strike in Somalia under Biden MORE’s Operation Warp Speed, which accelerated the development and manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines, and knocked President Biden Joe BidenKentucky lawmaker faces scrutiny for comparing Fauci to Jonestown cult leader Omar leads lawmakers in calling for US envoy to combat Islamophobia Public charter schools group blasts proposed Democratic cut MORE and Vice President Harris for questioning during the 2020 campaign whether the vaccines were being rushed.

“I have high confidence in the process that was used to bring these vaccines,” Scalise added. “In fact, it’s not only saving lives in America but saving lives worldwide through American ingenuity.”

Other senior Republicans — including some in deep-red Trump country — are taking a much more aggressive approach in urging their constituents to get a shot, even as they show signs of frustration at the situation.

“I’m intensely worried about it. I see the increase in infections and hospitalizations in Oklahoma, as well as the statistics across the country. My neighbors have to get vaccinated,” said Rep. Frank Lucas Frank Dean LucasRepublicans divided on how hard to push vaccines On The Money: Schumer pressured from all sides on spending strategy | GOP hammers HUD chief over sluggish rental aid | Democrat proposes taxes on commercial space flights Republicans hammer HUD chief over sluggish rental aid MORE (Okla.), the top Republican on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.

“I think there’s an inherent suspicion out there about everything that involves government at any level, and this is the result of that. And whether you’re a very cautious Republican or anybody else for that matter, we all have to be vaccinated,” Lucas added. “Who would want to have a disease when there’s the ability to take a vaccination and dramatically increase the ability to avoid it?”

The nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases struck close to home for lawmakers this week. Rep. Vern Buchanan Vernon Gale BuchananMORE (R-Fla.) said he had tested positive, despite being fully vaccinated earlier this year.

And a senior aide to Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiEthics panel upholds 0 mask fines against Greene, other GOP lawmakers Trump says he’ll meet with Cheney challengers ahead of endorsement Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe MORE (D-Calif.) and a White House staffer tested positive for the coronavirus after coming in contact with a delegation of Texas Democratic state lawmakers who had fled their state in protest of GOP efforts to pass a stringent voting bill; six members of the delegation staying in the D.C. region have since tested positive.

The development set off alarm bells in the Capitol on Tuesday. Masks had been absent in the Capitol for weeks, but Pelosi and her entourage of staffers and security personnel were spotted all sporting masks as they entered a closed-door caucus meeting. Dozens of Hill staffers and reporters were seen donning masks again as well, though a mask mandate was not reinstated.

“The Delta variant virus has been detected in Washington, DC and in the Capitol buildings. It represents a dire health risk to unvaccinated individuals,” the Capitol’s attending physician, Brian P. Monahan, wrote to lawmakers on Tuesday. “It is now endangering many regions of the United States where vaccination rates are low.”

Officials are also worried the surge in delta cases could threaten the economic recovery as American families reconsider the safety of shopping and dining indoors and vacation travel at a moment American life appeared to be getting back on track.

“I just had a video conference with personnel from the Federal Reserve. … That was one of the subjects of our discussion: whether a new variant or spread of COVID might harm what we all hope is going to be an economic recovery,” said Rep. Mike Johnson James (Mike) Michael JohnsonMcCarthy, GOP face a delicate dance on Jan. 6 committee Few companies stick with pledge to shut off funding for GOP objectors GOP divided on anti-Biden midterm message MORE (La.), a member of GOP leadership.

“There’s so many headwinds, so many challenges right now, we don’t need that. So I think we’re all watching it very closely.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

