https://justthenews.com/government/congress/republicans-send-letter-white-house-demanding-answers-facebook-working?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Republican Reps. Jim Jordan, Mike Johnson, and Dan Bishop sent a letter to the White House and Facebook on Thursday demanding answers about the Biden administration’s announcement that it would work with Facebook to flag “misinformation” posts to censor.

In their letter, the three Republicans argue that the Biden administration and other groups “encourage cellular communications carriers to surreptitiously spy on Americans in an effort to silence speech disfavored by the Biden Administration” and that the White House had said it was flagging posts for Facebook to remove as “misinformation.”

Jordan, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary committee, asked both White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for documents on what the Biden administration considers misinformation that should be removed.

They are also asking for documents of communication between the Biden administration and Facebook identifying content that should be censored.

“These efforts target speech that the Biden Administration and its allies view as ‘misinformation’ would have grave consequences for Americans’ First and Fourth Amendment rights,” Jordan said.

