https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/21/robert-reich-says-dont-listen-to-gopers-screaming-about-inflation-explains-why-its-a-good-thing-youre-paying-more/
Like clockwork, Democrats and some in the media have been forced to try and put a positive spin on inflation, and former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich is doing his part:
Republicans are screaming about inflation. Don’t buy it. Prices are rising where there are supply bottlenecks and where low-wage workers are getting raises. The first is temporary, the second long overdue.
— Robert Reich (@RBReich) July 21, 2021
There seems to be an epic amount of flip-flop in that tweet:
Inflation is not happening but it’s a good thing? https://t.co/VLX3KdSIOC
— Ken Girardin (@PolicyEngineer) July 21, 2021
Democrats would rather you believe their rhetoric and not your lying eyes.
Hey @jack how does this clown get away with all the lies and bull crap he spews on this forum. Don’t answer I already know….. https://t.co/TtHAPDluHR
— Stephen Jamison 🇺🇸 😎 MAGA 🗽🦅🎣🏝 (@StephenJamiso13) July 21, 2021
So workers get raises, and then prices rise…WIPING OUT WAGE GAINS!!!!!
Someone gave this man a PhD. Realize that. https://t.co/2vFlQUxncV
— Sal Nuzzo (@salnuzzo) July 21, 2021
Incredible.
Word salad of nonsense
— Quick Time Tweets (@DirkTheDaring3) July 21, 2021
Reich is great at making those.