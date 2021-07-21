https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/21/robert-reich-says-dont-listen-to-gopers-screaming-about-inflation-explains-why-its-a-good-thing-youre-paying-more/

Like clockwork, Democrats and some in the media have been forced to try and put a positive spin on inflation, and former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich is doing his part:

Republicans are screaming about inflation. Don’t buy it. Prices are rising where there are supply bottlenecks and where low-wage workers are getting raises. The first is temporary, the second long overdue. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) July 21, 2021

There seems to be an epic amount of flip-flop in that tweet:

Inflation is not happening but it’s a good thing? https://t.co/VLX3KdSIOC — Ken Girardin (@PolicyEngineer) July 21, 2021

Democrats would rather you believe their rhetoric and not your lying eyes.

Hey @jack how does this clown get away with all the lies and bull crap he spews on this forum. Don’t answer I already know….. https://t.co/TtHAPDluHR — Stephen Jamison 🇺🇸 😎 MAGA 🗽🦅🎣🏝 (@StephenJamiso13) July 21, 2021

So workers get raises, and then prices rise…WIPING OUT WAGE GAINS!!!!! Someone gave this man a PhD. Realize that. https://t.co/2vFlQUxncV — Sal Nuzzo (@salnuzzo) July 21, 2021

Incredible.

Word salad of nonsense — Quick Time Tweets (@DirkTheDaring3) July 21, 2021

Reich is great at making those.

