Like clockwork, Democrats and some in the media have been forced to try and put a positive spin on inflation, and former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich is doing his part:

There seems to be an epic amount of flip-flop in that tweet:

Democrats would rather you believe their rhetoric and not your lying eyes.

Incredible.

Reich is great at making those.

