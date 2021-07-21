https://www.oann.com/sap-lifts-outlook-as-cloud-push-gains-traction-in-q2/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sap-lifts-outlook-as-cloud-push-gains-traction-in-q2



FILE PHOTO: SAP logo at SAP headquarters in Walldorf, Germany, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

July 21, 2021

BERLIN (Reuters) – German business software group SAP raised its outlook for the second time this year as a strategic push to help customers shift their IT operations to the cloud gained traction in the second quarter.

SAP now expects cloud revenue to grow by 15%-18% in the year as a whole, helping its overall cloud and software revenue to gain by 2%-3%. Operating profit is now expected to be unchanged to down 4% for the year.

“We’re seeing strong adoption of our cloud portfolio as customers select SAP for their business transformation. Our strategy is working,” CEO Christian Klein said on Wednesday.

