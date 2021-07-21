https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/sen-ron-johnson-data-israel-shows-84-new-covid-cases-vaccinated-individuals-video/

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) joined Maria Bartiromo on Mornings with Maria on Wednesday morning.

This is after Senator Rand Paul announced he was calling on the DOJ to criminally charge Dr. Tony Fauci for lying to Congress. Dr. Fauci funded dangerous chain-of-function research in Wuhan, China, and the lied about it during testimony in front of the US Senate.

There is video from 2018 of Dr. Fauci announcing that he is reinstating gain-of-function research and defending its use.

The man is a compulsive liar and megalomaniac.

During their conversation this morning Senator Johnson also reported on the failings of the COVID vaccines.

TRENDING: Get Woke-Go Broke: US Women’s National Soccer Team Gets Skunked in 3-0 Loss to Sweden in Olympic Opening – Devastating Blow

Senator Ron Johnson: The American people deserve the truth. Really, the people of the world deserve the truth on this and unfortunately because of the cabal between social media, mainstream media, and our federal health agencies and big government, we’re not getting the truth. The truth has been covered up for months whether we’re talking about gain-of-function research, whether we’re talking about the effectiveness of early treatment. I can’t explain all of this Maria, all I know is something has gone off the rails here. I’m trying to look for answers. It just doesn’t make sense to me… I just received this morning data out of Israel. That shows the population is about 84% vaccinated. But the new cases of COVID in Israel are about 84% with vaccinated individuals. It certainly is lookinng like the Pfizer vaccine is not working with the Delta variant.

That is a stunning statistic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

