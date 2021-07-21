https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/just-senate-republicans-block-opening-debate-1-2-trillion-infrastructure-measure/

Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked a move to start a debate on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that has nothing to do with infrastructure.

60 votes were needed to proceed and with the Senate split 50-50, at least 10 Republicans were needed to hit the 60 vote threshold.

The motion to invoke cloture on the motion to proceed was not agreed to.

The Senate blocked the debate in a 51-49 vote.

“The motion is not agreed to.” pic.twitter.com/a0m6xGolq2 — CSPAN (@cspan) July 21, 2021

Reuters reported:

U.S. Senate Republicans blocked a move to open debate on Wednesday on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure favored by the White House, although a prominent Republican said he believed the party would be ready to try again on Monday. With the Senate split 50-50 on party lines, the bipartisan measure needed the support of at least 10 Republicans to garner the 60 votes required to advance under Senate rules. Before the vote, several Republicans working on the bill said they believed the outstanding issues could be resolved by early next week, and that another procedural vote held then could be successful.

RINO Senator Mitt Romney told reporters that Republicans will be ready to vote on the infrastructure measure on Monday.

