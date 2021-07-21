http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/StXhvwMYJmA/the-shortage-of-starter-homes-extends-beyond-major-cities-11626872400

Homeownership leads to greater wealth for those who buy earlier, according to an analysis from the Urban Institute.

Photo: Mark Lipczynski for The Wall Street Journal

