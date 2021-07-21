https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/21/siren-thirty-one-former-chiefs-of-staff-to-democratic-senators-call-for-repeal-or-reform-of-the-filibuster/

We all know what the Democrats in the Senate think of the filibuster now, even though we have them on video defending it just a few years ago. But what about former chiefs of staff to Democratic senators? Thanks to the New York Times, we know that 31 former chiefs of staff to Democratic senators have signed an open letter calling for repeal or reform of the filibuster.

Thirty-one former chiefs of staff to Democratic senators have written an open letter calling for “repeal or reform” of the filibuster, saying it no longer serves its original purpose and is now being abused as a way to block and stall legislation. https://t.co/Bx5NF5GAcP — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 21, 2021

And 50 former Intel officials said Hunter Biden’s laptop is Russian disinformation. https://t.co/7BEUXxCDCF — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 21, 2021

Fact-check: True.

Remember when 50 former intel officials said Hunter’s laptop was a “Russian disinformation campaign”? Pepperidge Farm remembers. — MT Stringer (@MTStringer1) July 21, 2021

Are these the same people who wrote a letter calling Hunter’s laptop Russian disinformation? — Seizer Pouncicus, Esq.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@SeizerPouncicus) July 21, 2021

Chiefs of staffs to Democratic Senators? Hahahaha. — Dibbs (@Dibbs1962) July 21, 2021

Former chiefs of staff.

Former — Cid Vivar (@Cid_Vivar) July 21, 2021

Who cares what former chiefs of staff to Dem Senators think? Get some real news or stop wasting space on the Twitter feed. — JessBlane1122 (@blane1122) July 21, 2021

This is manufactured bullsh*t. Not news, not worthy of even a mention.

31 out of the thousands of Marxist lefties out there… Big deal. — John Rutledge (@5thArticle) July 21, 2021

Why aren’t they current chiefs of staff? Why are the opinions of former employees relevant? — David E. (@Doc_Rock1) July 21, 2021

FORMER DEMOCRATIC AIDES called for it? Well, then, we’d better listen!! — I am nhprman. 🇺🇲 (@nhprman) July 21, 2021

What? Partisan hacks support Dems subverting norms for political power? Mind blown. — The Keto Kid (@michael89508084) July 21, 2021

In what weird, echo-chamber world does @nytimes believe it’s a news story that Democrats want an unimpeded path to pass any piece of legislation they want? They really believe you people are all fucking morons. — Muni Guy (@Muniguy2012) July 21, 2021

Hahahahaha, how long will these partisan letter writing campaigns be legitimized by partisan media outlets? — beccasu (@CocoaMonoi) July 21, 2021

Pfft. That and $2.75 will get you on the subway. These dopes are always signing letters like the one declaring Hunter’s laptop Russian disinformation or the 400 lawyers who signed another garbage letter to have Kavanaugh disbarred. Means absolutely nothing. — Jane Patriot (@JanePatriot1) July 21, 2021

31!? Wow impressive 🙄 — Beth 🇺🇸 🌾 (@heritage_grl) July 21, 2021

Did anyone vote for them? — John Fox (@foxadvisory) July 21, 2021

I’m sorry, we care about what unelected aides say because….? — GiantMeteor2020 🧐🤔🤨 ☄️ (@eurekaskastle) July 21, 2021

Really? Wow. That carries a lot of weight for me. Thanks so much for letting me know what those 31 people think. 👍 — Sam Adams Logger (@SamAdamsLogger) July 21, 2021

Wow. Holy Cow. So incredible. Where, exactly were these statespeople behind the statespeople NINE months ago when the Dems were using it? Times, this will not reverse you digital sub count losses. — Bel Aves (@BelAves) July 21, 2021

Let me guess, it only serves its original purpose when democrats are using it hundreds of times against Donald Trump? — Ricky Bentley (@MrBentley502) July 21, 2021

It is actually doing exactly what it’s supposed to do which is prevent mob rule and their letter just shows just how much of a mob this is — Alfred Sullivan (@AlfredS62791331) July 21, 2021

Are these the same people that used it 327 times last year in order to “block and stall legislation”? — Capitalism Cures (@hardunkichud_d) July 21, 2021

Democrats used filibuster 327 times, compared to only once by Republicans, in 2020. So now it’s bad? The movement to end the filibuster is about a Senate that doesn’t work; it is about a social agenda that doesn’t sell to voters. When did Democrats become autocrats? — Jim (@JamesStPaul2) July 21, 2021

Dems used the filibuster over 300 times in 2020. In 2005, Biden argued that getting rid of it would “upset the constitutional design” and “would eviscerate the Senate.” Good when you need it, bad when it gets in your way. — FactsMatter (@FactsMatter808) July 21, 2021

Sure did serve its purpose when dems used it 327 times in 2020 in comparison to republicans who used it once but I mean who needs facts I know liberal media hates those pesky things. — i’ll never tell (@trisigkelly) July 21, 2021

they might want to wait until after the midterms — beaky (@beaky777) July 21, 2021

Please run this article again in 2022 after the GOP takes the Senate Freaking hypocrites — JM Mac AATW (@JohnsonMayes1) July 21, 2021

How is this even a news story? President Biden getting ice cream is bigger news.

Related:

Dick Durbin, who defended the filibuster in 2018, now says getting rid of it is like storming ‘the beaches of Normandy on D-Day’ https://t.co/qr58wfSijh — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 16, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

