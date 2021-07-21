https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/21/smashed-historical-records-multiple-dams-have-failed-after-torrential-rain-falls-in-chinas-henan-province/

Thousands of people in China’s Henan Province have been evacuated after torrential rains caused massive flooding along with multiple dam failures:

Experts say its these dams that made the flooding worse:

And:

The rainfall “smashed historical records” with even more rain expected:

And other dams are at risk of collapse:

The videos coming out of China right now are downright terrifying:

First up, this shows the scale of the flooding:

But, at ground level, it’s even worse:

China Daily added a soundtrack to this for propaganda purposes, but he is a hero:

And these acts of heroism are happening all over the place:

More here:

And:

Prayers up to everyone affected.

