Thousands of people in China’s Henan Province have been evacuated after torrential rains caused massive flooding along with multiple dam failures:

#Zhengzhou‘s average annual precipitation was 640.8 mm, that is to say, Zhengzhou has had a year’s rainfall dumped in 3 days. Judging from horrific images coming out of the city, casualty numbers are expected to rise. The #PLA has also been mobilized to begin rescue efforts. — Yang Liu (@yangliuxh) July 20, 2021

Experts say its these dams that made the flooding worse:

Floods are common during China’s rainy season, but they have been made worst in recent years partly due to the extensive construction of dams that environmentalists blame for disruptions in waterways that cause clogging.https://t.co/EpXFgsoO6b — Nikkei Asia (@NikkeiAsia) July 21, 2021

BTW… some scientists have warned that dam building in #China‘s flood zone has exacerbated the rainfall/flooding problems due to climate change. Dams are said to have cut links between rivers & lakes + disrupted the flood plain system which previously absorbed annual inundations — Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) July 21, 2021

People were trapped in subways, major dams collapsed and hundreds of thousands evacuated. China’s meteorological service said the rain ‘smashed historical records’. More heavy rain expected today unfortunately.https://t.co/3AZUeILlGt — Simon King (@SimonOKing) July 21, 2021

Record rainfall in central China caused severe floods that have claimed at least a dozen lives and forced authorities to relocate some 100,000 people and mobilize troops to save dams on the brink of collapse.@ByChunHan @qianweizhang@StephanieAYanghttps://t.co/yUCiTICbq3 — Jonathan Cheng (@JChengWSJ) July 21, 2021

The videos coming out of China right now are downright terrifying:

There are some horrifying, awful videos from Zhengzhou taken by people with smartphones in dire situations, or the immediate aftermath, on social media. There are also brave rescues. — Kirsty Needham (@KirstyLNeedham) July 20, 2021

First up, this shows the scale of the flooding:

A video released by Xinhua News Agency @XHNews pic.twitter.com/xegRxG8Z7F — Rita Bai (@RitaBai) July 20, 2021

But, at ground level, it’s even worse:

Firefighters are trying to rescue ppl trapped in the water. This video clip will give you an idea how terrible the flood is in #Zhengzhou pic.twitter.com/UuvCy3XLP9 — Rita Bai (@RitaBai) July 20, 2021

Local ppl are trying their best to help each other in this terrible disaster😭 pic.twitter.com/tHmiiWSj7W — Rita Bai (@RitaBai) July 20, 2021

Central #China‘s Henan Province is experiencing floods after being hit by record heavy rains since last Saturday. 5 national meteorological stations broke the historical precipitation record for 3 consecutive days. pic.twitter.com/SggSUoewad — Rita Bai (@RitaBai) July 20, 2021

Pouring rain hit the subway station of #Zhengzhou, capital of the province, and left the passengers stuck in the carriage. Luckily, all the passengers have been evacuated now. #floods pic.twitter.com/NDtlUo3swJ — Rita Bai (@RitaBai) July 20, 2021

A working team was dispatched to central #China‘s #Henan Province by the Office of State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters to help assist rescue work. Emergency response for meteorological disasters has been raised to level Ⅲ. #ChinaFloods pic.twitter.com/csmSL5OEAM — Rita Bai (@RitaBai) July 20, 2021

China Daily added a soundtrack to this for propaganda purposes, but he is a hero:

#EverydayHero A mother and her kids fell into a deep mud puddle on a street due to the massive rainfall in Zhengzhou, Central China’s Henan province. A man passing by risked his life to rescue them. Take a look at his heroic actions. pic.twitter.com/ZzMRKUneUd — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) July 21, 2021

And these acts of heroism are happening all over the place:

A resident was almost washed away, but ppl around risked their lives to save him/her😭😭#Zhengzhou #China pic.twitter.com/M3QyrvjVgl — Rita Bai (@RitaBai) July 21, 2021

On July 20, a mall in Zhengzhou was flooded on the first floor underground due to heavy rain🌧️, and many people were trapped. Mall staff and shoppers worked together to pull out the trapped people one by one with ropes. pic.twitter.com/YgA3bNx7bI — ShanghaiEye (@ShanghaiEye) July 21, 2021

Five firefighters in Zhengzhou, C China’s Henan Province, managed to pull 100 passengers out of waist-high water with a rope Tuesday night. The passengers, including an elderly person who just had surgery, were trapped on stranded buses at a crossroad. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/zTgNpn5Yq8 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) July 21, 2021

Prayers up to everyone affected.

