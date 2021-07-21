http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1XhIzMr_Bzc/

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said that “misinformation that is allowing the virus to persist” is “a national security concern” and touted legislation, the BIO Defense Act, that would “put the vice president in charge of that. It would have also a Cabinet-level officer in the National Security Council dealing with this.”

Swalwell said, “I introduced the BIO Defense Act that would attack, not only the virus, but the misinformation that is allowing the virus to persist. That also is a national security concern. It would put the vice president in charge of that. It would have also a Cabinet-level officer in the National Security Council dealing with this. But I just want to say to your viewers, Jonathan, and to every American, this virus is serious. Get vaccinated. Life is precious. And Tucker Carlson is not worth dying for. He doesn’t care about you, but your family does. Please, please get vaccinated.”

