Democrat Texas state Rep. Donna Howard called for “universal mask-wearing” to prevent the spread of the “Delta” variant.

Recall, Donna Howard was one of the 60 Democrat lawmakers photographed maskless en route to DC last week after fleeing Texas to stop the GOP voting bills.

Donna Howard doesn’t need to wear a mask, but she is demanding different rules for the peasants.

The Texas Democrat trip to DC turned into a major Covid super spreader event and now they’re demanding common Americans wear masks and adhere to Covid restrictions.

“We need to follow the science here. Texas needs to change course and allow for universal mask-wearing to prevent spread of the highly contagious delta variant, esp as children under 12 cannot get vaccinated yet,” Donna Howard said on Wednesday.

Last week Donna Howard tried to illustrate the personal sacrifice she made when she took a private jet to DC by posting a photo of her bra and panties air drying to her social media account.

“You bet we’re recognizing & honoring our country’s heritage. As most Texans, tho, this is what we’re doing tonight—using whatever is accessible, uwashing (sic) our clothes in the sink,”

You bet we’re recognizing & honoring our country’s heritage. As most Texans, tho, this is what we’re doing tonight—using whatever is accessible, uwashing our clothes in the sink. #txlege https://t.co/HC8uDSnWk5 pic.twitter.com/DoaatSCqmj — Donna Howard (@DonnaHowardTX) July 16, 2021

