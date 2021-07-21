http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/7wII3VZ9HjM/texas-dems-tangled-web.php

On Monday night another Texas Democrat in the celebrated caucus fleeing Austin to shut down the legislature tested positive for Coronavirus. Having made the rounds in Washington to gladhand fellow Democrats in the corridors of power, the caucus from hell is also spreading the virus. In Washington the caucus has met with kacklin’ Kamala Harris and others to advance the unconstitutional federal takeover of election law.

Kacklin’ Kamala has since tested negative for the virus, but others are kacklin’ no more. They include a White House official and staffer for Nancy Pelosi who tested positive after the staff member helped the delegation around the Capitol last week, according to the Axios story here. Both the White House official and the Pelosi staffer attended the same rooftop reception at the Eaton DC hotel on K Street last week.

A supportive Texas Tribune story drily notes that “the confirmed cases have prompted the delegation to make adjustments for how to continue having such conversations.” If you can stop laughing for a few minutes — if you can put yourself in their place and imagine yourself an exhibitionistic political fool — you may find it all deeply poignant.

Six of the “nearly 60” Texas Dems have now tested positive for the virus. Their spokesman claims they are all fully vaccinated. This raises three possibilities: the Democrats are lying about their vaccination status, the vaccines are ineffective, or the positive test results are attributable to the oversensitivity of PCR tests. You’d think some reporter in a position to do so would want to figure it out.

The sixth Texas Dem to test positive has been identified as state representative Donna Howard. She not only fled Austin, she actually represents Austin. The Texas Tribune paraphrased her statement without comment: “Howard said she will continue to work virtually and urged people to continue to get vaccinated.” This despite the fact that she fled Austin to avoid the performance of the duties of her job.

Philip Wegmann picks up the White House angle in the RealClear Politics column “White House Plays New COVID Cases Close to Its Vest.” The flight of the Texas Dems is a classic Democrat venture in distraction and deception, though it has backfired at a nuclear level.

The tangled web of deception usually serves Democrats just fine. Not so in this case. This case is illustrative of Walter Scott’s admonition in Marmion: “Oh, what a tangled web we weave, / When first we practise to deceive!”

