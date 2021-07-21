https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/21/thats-it-photo-of-bidens-cnn-town-hall-audience-is-incredibly-underwhelming/
President Biden’s town hall on CNN with Don Lemon might have been uncomfortable to watch for several reasons, but at least Biden had a captivated audience. Mostly because there weren’t many of them in attendance:
What the Biden CNN town hall looks like from the back of the auditorium: pic.twitter.com/juUehd7PDu
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 22, 2021
What an exciting scene!
That’s it? https://t.co/KcpzxCKefA
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 22, 2021
Yeah, that’s it… apparently.
Trump’s last rally vs Biden’s townhall pic.twitter.com/tnwoS4l2US
— David Chapman (@davidchapman141) July 22, 2021
Literally no on there 😂 just like @CNN ratings and @donlemon ratings 🤦🏼♂️ https://t.co/qy70Zv3THH
— Here For The Comments 🦍💨 (@VanDaManDFS1776) July 22, 2021
This actually looks like realistic viewership for @donlemon and @cnn. https://t.co/u8UFXbcZW8
— Rick Pendergraft🇺🇸 (@RPendergraft) July 22, 2021
EIGHTY-ONE GAZILLION VOTES. https://t.co/q9o3NY0qZh
— Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) July 22, 2021
Every CNN viewer is in attendance https://t.co/FjeINo9LLp
— Conservative Masshole (@TheTimDeFelice) July 22, 2021
The CNN Atlanta building is located in Fulton county GA- land of the 100% Biden vote dumps- you’d think some locals could have showed up https://t.co/EYfwmeMfcy
— EndeavorToPersevere (@DIPA84436523) July 22, 2021
Still can’t fill a room 🤣 https://t.co/yLSEDMWlA4
— Unmask our kids (@MazzoRay3) July 22, 2021
Most votes in the history of elections my ass. https://t.co/izbCls5nrb
— THE CLOCK IS TICKING (@neila0081) July 22, 2021
Can you feel the Joe-mentum? Neither can we.