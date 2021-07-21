https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/21/thats-it-photo-of-bidens-cnn-town-hall-audience-is-incredibly-underwhelming/

President Biden’s town hall on CNN with Don Lemon might have been uncomfortable to watch for several reasons, but at least Biden had a captivated audience. Mostly because there weren’t many of them in attendance:

What an exciting scene!

Yeah, that’s it… apparently.

Can you feel the Joe-mentum? Neither can we.

