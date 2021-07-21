https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/21/the-doj-says-tom-barracks-alleged-conduct-was-a-betrayal-of-former-president-trump/

Tom Barrack, a good friend of former President Donald Trump and the chair of his inaugural committee following the 2016 election, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with acting as an unregistered foreign agent of the United Arab Emirates and lying to investigators:

According to reports, Barrack lied to FBI agents when he submitted to voluntary questioning back in 2018:

The indictment goes on to say that former President Trump was one of Barrack’s victims:

The conduct alleged in the indictment is nothing short of a betrayal of those officials in the United States, including the former President.

Barrack will remain in jail in Los Angeles until at least Monday:

Roger Stone once said, Barrack “is the only person I know who the president speaks to as a peer”:

A third defendant in the case fled the country in April 2018 and is still at large:

This probe into Barrack’s dealings “was an outgrowth of the investigation led by the special counsel, Robert S. Muller III, into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election”:

Of note, Barrack appears to have not been aware of his imminent arrest just a week ago:

