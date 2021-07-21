https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/21/this-isnt-from-a-horror-movie-australia-locks-down-hard-after-man-in-his-80s-dies-of-covid-19/

Here’s a news clip from Australia describing the premiere’s “No Regrets” lockdown policy after a single death from COVID-19 was recorded. It looks much like the most severe lockdowns from America in 2020, except even more so. At least they’re not welding people into their apartments, but it’s close.

Apparently, the one fatality was a person in their 80s.

This really is crazy, although some governors in America are probably wishing they’d done the same.

