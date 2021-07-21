https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/21/this-isnt-from-a-horror-movie-australia-locks-down-hard-after-man-in-his-80s-dies-of-covid-19/

Here’s a news clip from Australia describing the premiere’s “No Regrets” lockdown policy after a single death from COVID-19 was recorded. It looks much like the most severe lockdowns from America in 2020, except even more so. At least they’re not welding people into their apartments, but it’s close.

No, this isn’t satire; this isn’t from a horror movie. This is Australia.pic.twitter.com/azbJB1hC23 — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) July 21, 2021

And all this over 111 cases and 1 death. Unbelievable. — StuffyLamb (@StuffyLamb) July 21, 2021

The man who died is older than the average life expectancy. — Mark Thomas (#playboyreview) (@tenninemedia) July 21, 2021

Apparently, the one fatality was a person in their 80s.

900 thousand people’s life compromised because one 80+ years old senior died. Who wants to live this way? What’s the point? — João Manguino, PhD (@JoaoManguino) July 21, 2021

82K tests, 111 cases, 1 death. When they open back up, they’d better cancel driving as well. Seems like a similar ratio. 100K drivers, 100 accidents or fender benders, and 1 death. — Space Junkie (@SpaceJunkie3000) July 21, 2021

Car crash kills one. All highways are now closed. — Drain Bamage🍥 (@IsDrainBamaged) July 21, 2021

Total absurdity — Stop Testing for Covid (@IwantJustice_17) July 21, 2021

Mind boggling. — JT (@jmtame) July 21, 2021

The rationale blows my mind — Durk (@durkengel33) July 21, 2021

This can’t be real…….can it? — FL (@FLfins1) July 21, 2021

Let me get this straight. 900,000 people are locked down because an 80 year old man died? — A Simple Daisy (@asimpledaisy) July 21, 2021

Terrifying and I’m not talking about the single death of an 80 plus year old. — MikeMG (@KCChiefsFan1983) July 21, 2021

This is insane level shit. — Rich L. (@PSUrich187) July 21, 2021

1/10 of 1% test positive with 1 death and this is the result. Ridiculous. — Lindsay Brooks (@9feeb82696a042f) July 21, 2021

This is not right — SamJ.Ruttenburg (@RuttenburgSamj) July 21, 2021

Seems they want to isolate Australia from the rest of the world forever. — hendrik (@o__hendrik__o) July 21, 2021

So a 0.1% infection rate and of those infected less than a 1% death rate, in a guy who probably had a ton of underlying conditions. And they’re shutting down completely. I mean I get being safe but that’s mandated neuroticism — Aiden Rogatz (@aroga16) July 21, 2021

Completely mental. — Supermutantspreader (@a_bitcoin_pleb) July 21, 2021

Whatever. This is really getting old and boring. — Ingrith (@Ingrith11591010) July 21, 2021

This is control, and it is not about the virus. 99.9% survivable… — AtomicValen (@AtomicValen) July 21, 2021

This is beyond outrageous. — jane (@_jane_doe_08) July 21, 2021

What happens if there is a second death? — Fran Fitzpatrick (@FranFitzpatri19) July 21, 2021

As stupid as it is Australians are allowing it to happen. A bully will slap you as much and hard as you let him. — Freecoiner (@Freecoiner1) July 21, 2021

This truly has to be one of the most ludicrous news bulletins in history “A man in his eighties has died, so we have shut the country down” 🤯 We truly are through the looking glass How can an economically developed, educated & democratic country have so badly lost its way? 😢 — Mark B (@mark__b1) July 21, 2021

This really is crazy, although some governors in America are probably wishing they’d done the same.

