A transgender police officer with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey sued the agency over allegations he was referred to in a discriminatory way as “it” and “transvestite” by colleagues.

Michael McConaughey has worked as a Port Authority officer since 2013 and claimed he filed a series of complaints with his supervisors along with the agency’s human resources over the alleged discrimination.

The complaints had “no obvious impact,” the officer said, and he filed a lawsuit against the agency Sunday in Manhattan, according to court records.

“Cases like this are important for sending the message that anti-trans discrimination is just as unlawful and should be taken just as seriously as any other form of harassment or discrimination,” said Daniel Kirschbaum, McConaughey’s lawyer.

A supervisor allegedly complained about McConaughey to his union after McConaughey reported his concerns about how his transition was handled, according to the lawsuit.

McConaughey also alleged colleagues repeatedly referred to him by his former name and postponed allowing him to switch restrooms and locker rooms for more than six months.

“As a police officer, [McConaughey’s] out there every day risking his own safety, for the sake of the public, and he wants the employer to respect his identity and have his back while he’s protecting the public,” said Kirschbaum in an interview with the Washington Examiner.

“It would be shameful if government were engaging in unlawful discrimination,” Kirschbaum added.

McConaughey requested monetary damages to be determined during a jury trial.

Cases such as the one filed Sunday by the Port Authority officer have become more common since the Supreme Court ruled in 2020 in Bostock v. Clayton County that Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act prevents employers from discriminating against workers because they are gay or transgender.

More than 300 cases have cited the Bostock ruling since June 2020, Bloomberg Law reported.

The Washington Examiner contacted the Port Authority but did not immediately receive a response.