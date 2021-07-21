http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/PC739rbbtBs/

Former President Donald Trump says, “Republicans must take seriously” Democrat lawmakers’ plans to slip an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens and nationwide mail-in voting measures into a budget via reconciliation, a process that prevents the use of the filibuster and needs only 51 votes in the Senate.

Trump released a statement on Wednesday, warning House and Senate Republicans of a Democrat plan to “completely change America” through the reconciliation process.

“Republicans must take seriously the effort by Democrats to completely change America through the reconciliation process,” Trump said:

Democrats are now suggesting that budget reconciliation can be used to pass mail-in ballot legislation as well as trying to include amnesty in their infrastructure package. The infrastructure package has little to do with infrastructure as we know it, bridges, roads, tunnels, etc., but is a dramatic expansion of government that will cost much more than the $3.5 trillion being discussed. Don’t let this happen! [Emphasis added]

Trump said an amnesty for illegal aliens via reconciliation will spur “a run on our southern border the likes of which we have never seen before,” calling it “a signal that says ‘Come to America now because you will be a citizen.’”

“Providing amnesty to illegal aliens, in the history of what already is considered the greatest border catastrophe, will result in disaster beyond our gravest nightmares,” Trump continued. “No country can pay this price. Will lead to ruination!”

Likewise, nationwide mail-in voting measures included in a budget via reconciliation, Trump said, “will be a disaster for our country and for conservatism.”

“There will never be a Republican elected to high office again,” Trump said:

I urge every Republican to fight this and deny Democrats a quorum if that is what it takes to make sure that the Democrats can’t use reconciliation. Republicans must push back for the sake of our country and, far less importantly, the sake of the Republican Party! [Emphasis added]

Likely voters are overwhelmingly opposed to using reconciliation to jam an amnesty for illegal aliens through Congress and support, across the board, voter ID laws to prevent election fraud.

A Monmouth University poll, released last month, revealed that 77 percent of white voters and 84 percent of non-white voters support voter ID laws. A survey by the Election Integrity Polling Project most recently found that 8-in-10 voters believe voter ID laws are necessary to protect elections and 87 percent said they are opposed to ballot harvesting.

With amnesty, recent polling found that swing state voters are much less likely to support their Senator in the future if they back amnesty via reconciliation. Majorities from 52 to 57 percent in Arizona, Georgia, New Hampshire, Nevada, and West Virginia said amnesty will encourage more illegal immigration to the U.S.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.

