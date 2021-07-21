https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/564142-trump-supporter-refuses-judges-order-to-take-down-biden-attack-banners

A Trump supporter is refusing a New Jersey judge’s order to take down her anti-President BidenJoe BidenKentucky lawmaker faces scrutiny for comparing Fauci to Jonestown cult leader Omar leads lawmakers in calling for US envoy to combat Islamophobia Public charter schools group blasts proposed Democratic cut MORE banners, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Andrea Dick, a supporter of former President Trump Donald TrumpOn The Money: Schumer pressured from all sides on spending strategy | GOP hammers HUD chief over sluggish rental aid | Democrat proposes taxes on commercial space flights Overnight Health Care: Fauci clashes with Paul – again | New York reaches .1B settlement with opioid distributors | Delta variant accounts for 83 percent of US COVID-19 cases Overnight Defense: Military justice overhaul included in defense bill | Pentagon watchdog to review security of ‘nuclear football’ | Pentagon carries out first air strike in Somalia under Biden MORE, said she started hanging banners that displayed crude remarks toward Biden at her mother’s residence in Roselle Park, with one of the signs reading “Don’t Blame Me / I Voted for Trump.”

She added that her neighbors started to make complaints about the crude manner of her banners, specifically expressing concern about the fact that Dick lives close to a school, according to The Times.

Dick, 54, refused to take her banners down after local officials asked her to do so, citing that it violated an anti-obscenity ordinance. She was subsequently hit with a fine and summoned to a court appearance.

Roselle Park Municipal Court Judge Gary A. Bundy last week ordered Dick’s mother, Patricia Dilascio, to remove three of her daughter’s 10 banners or be fined $250 daily, The Times reported.

“It’s my First Amendment right and I’m going to stick with that,” Dick said in an interview with The Times.

Roselle Park mayor Joseph Signorello III (D) told The Times that he received complaints about Dick’s banners, saying that the town’s decision to remove them wasn’t “about politics in any way,” noting that they would do the same thing if a resident hung crude banners about Trump.

“It’s about decency,” Signorello told the newspaper.

Dick’s situation comes as incidents involving pro-Trump banners and flags have flared up in various states, including New York, Connecticut, Indiana and Tennessee.

Dick has said that she will not follow the judge’s orders to remove her banners, stating she is looking for a new attorney to battle the issue, The Times noted.

“I’m not backing down,” Dick said.

