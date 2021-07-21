https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/wednesday-evening-shooting-chicago-leaves-one-teenager-dead-9-other-victims-injured?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A 14-year-old boy was killed and nine others were wounded in a pair of Wednesday night shootings in Chicago that occurred just 10 minutes apart.

The victims included five other teenagers. The teen who died and several other victims were shot during the first incident, which happened at about 6 p.m. in the North Lawndale area of the city.

Ten minutes later and just three blocks away, multiple gunmen opened fire, hitting four teenage boys and a 22-year-old male.

Two of the teenage victims are listed in critical condition, all others were listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made yet.

Through July 4, the most recent city data available, 2,019 people have been shot in Chicago this year, an increase of almost 13% over last year and a 58% increase in shootings compared with 2019, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

