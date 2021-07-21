https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/u-s-womens-soccer-team-takes-a-knee-then-loses-to-sweden/
Sweden stunned the United States at the #Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women’s soccer tournament. The U.S., ranked No. 1 in the world and the favorites to win gold in Tokyo, had been riding a 44-match unbeaten streak ahead of the game.https://t.co/1xATIYOSvE
— The Associated Press (@AP) July 21, 2021
Soccer-Sweden’s women stun U.S. with 3-0 thrashing in Tokyo opener https://t.co/CL0cAzY4hC pic.twitter.com/ftYT2kLaHE
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 21, 2021
Heath takes a ball to the face pic.twitter.com/bX7bujQhiP
— Hedonist (@The_Hedonist_6) July 21, 2021
They took a knee again today