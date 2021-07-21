https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60f94fb0bbafd42ff58848da
Nine people have been arrested in Lima for having allegedly illegally profited from patients suffering from the deadly coronavirus. The state hospital workers are suspected of selling access to intens…
Police say a drive-by shooting in Chicago wounded eight people who had been riding on a party bus on the city’s North Side…
An Indonesian man who had tested positive for COVID-19 took a domestic flight on Sunday disguised as his wife, wearing a niqab covering his face and carrying fake IDs and a negative PCR test result….
Tokyo hit another six-month high in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, one day before the Olympics begin, as worries grow of a worsening of infections during the Games. Thursday’s 1,979 new cases are th…
Protests against India’s troubled new agricultural laws have broken out in New Delhi, as farmers staged a sit-in near parliament on Thursday, to urge the government to repeal the legislation that they…