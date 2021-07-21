https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/21/uncomfortable-to-watch-heres-a-taste-of-president-bidens-town-hall-with-don-lemon/

President Joe Biden is holding his second televised town hall hosted by CNN and Don Lemon, and he’s spent the first 20 minutes or so talking about the vaccine and how important it is to get it. The question on the floor was how soon a vaccine would be available for 12-year-olds, and Biden’s train of thought took a detour off the tracks.

80 million votes. 😳 — Katie Scarlet (@Katiescarlet2) July 22, 2021

Was he really the best candidate? — Charles (@charlesccb19) July 22, 2021

Wow. Just wow. — Kamala’s new face (@ConservativeNi2) July 22, 2021

Can’t imagine why there’s vaccine hesitancy. pic.twitter.com/866Buqfh2M — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) July 22, 2021

I had to stop watching. — EddyCaplan (@EddyCaplan1) July 22, 2021

Someone want to take Ole Yeller out back please… pic.twitter.com/hKFyYhYcGO — Frankie 5 Angels (@Frankie5angelzz) July 22, 2021

I’m sure Don Lemon has no concerns. — D Weez (@zrs9504) July 22, 2021

That one was really sustained and uncomfortable to watch. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 22, 2021

How long can Weekend at Bernies go on? — Crypto Snarl (@CryptoSnarl) July 22, 2021

That was uncomfortable to watch. — Hec (@hlrjr2) July 22, 2021

Nice job helping him along @donlemon ! — Dtrain (@dtrain3412) July 22, 2021

Don Lemon with the assist — RK (@rskellogg) July 22, 2021

You think this is bad? Let’s see what it’s like in 3 1/2 years — M4tth3w D3w0sk1n (@MattD_DFS) July 22, 2021

This was legit painful to watch — Suzie (@SuzieDanica) July 22, 2021

You could watch this 100 times and it will still not make sense. — GSB Images🇺🇸 (@GSBImagesMBusch) July 22, 2021

I think his earpiece was malfunctioning — florence sarah polla (@bajagia88) July 22, 2021

Was that one sentence? I’m confused. — Greg Mau (@gmau20) July 22, 2021

Jesus, that’s about 25 seconds of him trying to put a thought together. I expect better from someone blackout drunk — StuffyLamb (@StuffyLamb) July 22, 2021

What the hell is this man even saying? I mean for real, I’m not trying to poke fun, but this is bananas. What’s he talking about? — Gorilla in the Mist 💪💎🖐 (@gorillachurch) July 22, 2021

Lord help us. — Verda Dunn Hacker (@Verda15) July 22, 2021

I’m so glad he cleared all that up. — 🤷🏻‍♀️ (@mama_rps) July 22, 2021

Oh my god. That was his biggest mind meltdown yet. — Captain Thomas Brady (@CaptainThomasB) July 22, 2021

Diagram this sentence. — Brock Williams (@dbrockwilliams) July 22, 2021

Begging for a podium and some notes. — Craig Howard (@crahow555) July 22, 2021

What. The actual. F. Get this man to a small town ice cream shop immediately. We can’t have world leaders watch this. — Tim (@BroncosFanMN) July 22, 2021

Transcribed:

“And the question is whether or not we should be in a position where, you, uh, um, are why can’t the, the, the experts say we know that this virus is, in fact, uh, um, is going to be, or, excuse me, we know why all the drugs approved are not temporarily approved…” https://t.co/I9IQvhH9i8 — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) July 22, 2021

And this doesn’t even get into the substance of his answers, which we’ll get to next.

