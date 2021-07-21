https://www.theblaze.com/news/vice-president-harris-says-that-she-will-campaign-for-california-gov-newsom-in-recall-election

Vice President Kamala Harris has said that she plans to campaign for California Gov. Gavin Newsom as he faces a recall election.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Harris responded with a “yes” to a question from the outlet on Wednesday as she was departing the Capitol.

While serving as a U.S. senator from the Golden State, Harris mounted her own Democratic presidential primary bid during the last election cycle but ultimately suspended her presidential campaign. Prior to serving in the U.S. Senate, Harris served as the California attorney general and as San Francisco district attorney.

Newsom, who has served as California’s governor since 2019, is currently facing a recall election that could result in his ejection from office more than a year before his term is slated to end in January 2023.

There were more than 1.7 million verified signatures on petitions to recall the governor, which surpassed the amount required to qualify for a recall election.

On the ballot, California voters will be asked whether Newsom should be recalled, and they will be able to select from a list of candidates vying to replace Newsom.

If a majority of voters indicate that Newsom should be ousted from office, the challenger with the most votes would become the new governor.

Dozens of candidates have thrown their hats into the ring, which means that if voters choose to remove Newsom, the vote for his replacement could be split in many directions and the victor could win with only a fraction of the total vote, according to the Associated Press, which suggested that a winner could potentially receive 25% or less of the vote.

If voters decide to show Newsom the door, it would mark the second successful gubernatorial recall in the state.

California voters previously recalled Democratic Gov. Gray Davis in 2003 and replaced him with Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The last time the GOP secured victory in a statewide election contest in California was when Gov. Schwarzenegger won election in 2006, according to the Associated Press.

The recall election is slated for September 14.

