We regret to inform every lib on Twitter that Sen. Rand Paul was the one who was correct in his little back-and-forth with Dr. Anthony Fauci yesterday on gain of function research at the Wuhan lab.

From Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin, “SorryNotSorry if that doesn’t fit your favorite narrative”:

Hey guys, @RandPaul was right and Fauci was wrong. The NIH was funding gain of function research in Wuhan but NIH pretended it didn’t meet their “gain of function” definition to avoid their own oversight mechanism. SorryNotSorry if that doesn’t fit your favorite narrative. — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) July 20, 2021

Fauci’s hedge was pretty transparent for those who wish not to see it:

Also Fauci hedges this at times by saying the grant money didn’t go to the lab. It just went to Ecohealth Alliance. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 20, 2021

Megyn Kelly adds, “Exactly right bc he knows the folks at home won’t understand his sleight of hand”:

Exactly right bc he knows the folks at home won’t understand his sleight of hand. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 20, 2021

Well, it shouldn’t be hard for people to see:

Don’t know why this is so hard for some to see — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) July 21, 2021

Yep:

Their eyes are closed, along with their minds. — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) July 21, 2021

