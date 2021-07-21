https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/21/washington-post-columnist-hey-guys-randpaul-was-right-and-fauci-was-wrong/

We regret to inform every lib on Twitter that Sen. Rand Paul was the one who was correct in his little back-and-forth with Dr. Anthony Fauci yesterday on gain of function research at the Wuhan lab.

From Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin, “SorryNotSorry if that doesn’t fit your favorite narrative”:

Fauci’s hedge was pretty transparent for those who wish not to see it:

Megyn Kelly adds, “Exactly right bc he knows the folks at home won’t understand his sleight of hand”:

Well, it shouldn’t be hard for people to see:

Yep:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...