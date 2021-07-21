https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/21/watch-deion-sanders-walks-out-of-swac-media-day-event-after-a-reporter-addressed-him-as-deion/

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders walked out of a Southwestern Athletic Conference Media Day event after a reporter dared to address him as “Deion”:

Sanders said to the reporter, “You don’t call Nick Saban, ‘Nick.’ Don’t call me Deion.” The reporter then called him “Deion” again and he walked out:

Watch for yourself:

Would he prefer “Primetime” or “Neon”?

Anyway, multiple journos are calling out Sanders for his behavior as they’ve called Nick Saban, “Nick,” numerous times without incident:

It’s pretty common to refer to coaches by their first names:

Sorry, Deion. It’s “Deion” from now on:

