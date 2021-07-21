https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/21/watch-giannis-antetokounmpo-orders-50-chicken-nuggets-at-chick-fil-a-to-celebrate-the-bucks-championship/

The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his team’s championship with a trip to Chick-fil-A to order 50 chicken nuggets, complete with the championship and MVP trophies:

It was the team’s first championship in 50 years and he scored 50 points last night:

And he live-streamed the whole thing on Instagram:

And yes, he really did order a 50-piece along with a large drink: half-Sprite, half-lemonade, no ice:

The fans in the drive-thru loved it:

Earlier in the week, this video went viral showing a little girl breaking down in tears after she gave Antetokounmpo a number of drawings she’d made of her favorite player:

And there was the story from his rookie year when he sent all of his money home to his parents in Greece and then didn’t have enough for a cab to the arena. Luckily, a recognized him running to the Bradley Center in the cold and gave him a lift:

