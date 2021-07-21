https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/21/watch-giannis-antetokounmpo-orders-50-chicken-nuggets-at-chick-fil-a-to-celebrate-the-bucks-championship/

The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his team’s championship with a trip to Chick-fil-A to order 50 chicken nuggets, complete with the championship and MVP trophies:

Giannis woke up like this: ordered 50 piece nuggets & kept the trophy overnight. 🤣🤣🤣 Keep the trophy safe until tomorrow, @Giannis_An34! pic.twitter.com/6BISJ8IEz0 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 21, 2021

It was the team’s first championship in 50 years and he scored 50 points last night:

The Milwaukee Bucks took their first NBA title in 50 years Tuesday night, beating the Phoenix Suns in six games. Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 50 points in the win. @WUWMradio spoke with Milwaukee fans about what it means to them. Listen here: https://t.co/nk3KBRVdvC pic.twitter.com/xndDZHNSHF — NPR (@NPR) July 21, 2021

And he live-streamed the whole thing on Instagram:

Giannis is on IG live going through the drive-through at Chick-fil-A; he ordered “50 exactly, not 51” chicken minis.😂He has both his MVP trophy & the NBA trophy with him in the backseat, says: “These trophies are not leaving my sight. What if I wake up and this is all a dream?” — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) July 21, 2021

And yes, he really did order a 50-piece along with a large drink: half-Sprite, half-lemonade, no ice:

The fans in the drive-thru loved it:

Giannis got the Chick Fil A drive thru going NUTSSSS 🤣 @Giannis_An34 pic.twitter.com/gsl8tqEBhi — Overtime (@overtime) July 21, 2021

Earlier in the week, this video went viral showing a little girl breaking down in tears after she gave Antetokounmpo a number of drawings she’d made of her favorite player:

Girl meets her favorite basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo and gives him drawings pic.twitter.com/WZ1HIp7FYx — Madeyousmile (@Thund3rB0lt) July 20, 2021

And there was the story from his rookie year when he sent all of his money home to his parents in Greece and then didn’t have enough for a cab to the arena. Luckily, a recognized him running to the Bradley Center in the cold and gave him a lift:

thinking about when Giannis was a rookie and went to the Western Union & sent all the money he could back to his family in Greece and didn’t have any money to get home so he just started running through the Milwaukee cold until a Bucks fan gave him a ride https://t.co/tZPgDojCmY pic.twitter.com/3UhkBKuvcX — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) July 21, 2021

