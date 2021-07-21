https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/why-comedy-is-more-important-ever-steven-crowder-nick-di-paolo-and-dave-landau

Steven Crowder was joined for an Ash Wednesday with Nick Di Paolo and Dave Landau for cigars and drinks, and discussed cancel culture in comedy. Watch the clip for a behind-the-scenes look into the comedy industry. Can’t watch? Download the podcast here.







Use promo code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

