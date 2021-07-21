https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/21/we-learned-a-new-word-today-at-the-end-of-the-u-s-womens-soccer-match-against-sweden-slutsignal/

The Olympics is underway with some sports holding early matches before Friday’s Opening Ceremonies but the news isn’t good. . .

The U.S. women’s soccer team lost to Sweeden 3-0:

FT: Sweden 3-0 USA 😳 The USWNT’s 44-game unbeaten run comes to an end at the Olympics in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/G14LvF86GN — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 21, 2021

Welp:

Talk about karma … 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Sweden just won 3-0 over the woke, anti-American kneeler women’s soccer team in the first round of the Tokyo Olympics. I can’t stop laughing. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 21, 2021

And we learned a new word in Swedish: “SLUTSIGNAL,” which translates to “end signal”:

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟𝗧𝗜𝗗 ✔️ Hållen nolla

✔️ Tre mål

✔️ Tre poäng En VÄLDIGT lyckad OS-premiär 🇸🇪🙌 🇸🇪 3-0 🇺🇸 | #SWEUSA | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/1EP3ChiEvM — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) July 21, 2021

This ends the team’s 44-game winning streak:

Sweden takes down the USWNT in their second-straight meeting at the Olympics and puts an end to their 44-game unbeaten streak pic.twitter.com/kWMPQo1syP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 21, 2021

And make no mistake, this was a bad loss:

Yowza. Sweden stuns USWNT 3-0 in Olympic opener. It’s the team’s worst loss in a major international tournament since that 4-0 loss to Brazil in semifinals of 2007 World Cup — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) July 21, 2021

“Instead of getting revenge, for their ouster at the Rio Olympics, the U.S. women got embarrassed”:

Instead of getting revenge for their ouster at the Rio Olympics, the U.S. women got embarrassed. ⚽️#USWNT #USAvSWE https://t.co/g8SvybxpOK — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 21, 2021

They play New Zealand next on Saturday, July 24 at 7:30 a.m.:

Breaking News: The U.S. women’s soccer team was routed in its opener by Sweden, which knocked the Americans out at the 2016 Games. The #USWNT will play New Zealand next.https://t.co/85JkY0ZWX4 — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 21, 2021

