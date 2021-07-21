https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/21/we-learned-a-new-word-today-at-the-end-of-the-u-s-womens-soccer-match-against-sweden-slutsignal/
The Olympics is underway with some sports holding early matches before Friday’s Opening Ceremonies but the news isn’t good. . .
The U.S. women’s soccer team lost to Sweeden 3-0:
FT: Sweden 3-0 USA 😳
The USWNT’s 44-game unbeaten run comes to an end at the Olympics in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/G14LvF86GN
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 21, 2021
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 21, 2021
And we learned a new word in Swedish: “SLUTSIGNAL,” which translates to “end signal”:
𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟𝗧𝗜𝗗
✔️ Hållen nolla
✔️ Tre mål
✔️ Tre poäng
En VÄLDIGT lyckad OS-premiär 🇸🇪🙌
🇸🇪 3-0 🇺🇸 | #SWEUSA | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/1EP3ChiEvM
— Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) July 21, 2021
This ends the team’s 44-game winning streak:
Sweden takes down the USWNT in their second-straight meeting at the Olympics and puts an end to their 44-game unbeaten streak pic.twitter.com/kWMPQo1syP
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 21, 2021
And make no mistake, this was a bad loss:
Yowza. Sweden stuns USWNT 3-0 in Olympic opener. It’s the team’s worst loss in a major international tournament since that 4-0 loss to Brazil in semifinals of 2007 World Cup
— Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) July 21, 2021
“Instead of getting revenge, for their ouster at the Rio Olympics, the U.S. women got embarrassed”:
Instead of getting revenge for their ouster at the Rio Olympics, the U.S. women got embarrassed. ⚽️#USWNT #USAvSWE https://t.co/g8SvybxpOK
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 21, 2021
They play New Zealand next on Saturday, July 24 at 7:30 a.m.:
Breaking News: The U.S. women’s soccer team was routed in its opener by Sweden, which knocked the Americans out at the 2016 Games. The #USWNT will play New Zealand next.https://t.co/85JkY0ZWX4
— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 21, 2021
***