The Olympics is underway with some sports holding early matches before Friday’s Opening Ceremonies but the news isn’t good. . .

The U.S. women’s soccer team lost to Sweeden 3-0:

Welp:

And we learned a new word in Swedish: “SLUTSIGNAL,” which translates to “end signal”:

This ends the team’s 44-game winning streak:

And make no mistake, this was a bad loss:

“Instead of getting revenge, for their ouster at the Rio Olympics, the U.S. women got embarrassed”:

They play New Zealand next on Saturday, July 24 at 7:30 a.m.:

