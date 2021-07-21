https://notthebee.com/article/check-out-the-wedding-dress-made-entirely-from-discarded-face-masks/

Women, would you wear a dress made from used face masks for your special day??

Yep, that is a bridal gown made by designer Tom Silverwood from more than 1,500 face masks to celebrate the end of lockdowns in the U.K.

A wedding dress made entirely of white face masks has been unveiled to celebrate the end of restrictions upon weddings in England on so-called “freedom day”. The dress, commissioned by wedding supplier marketplace Hitched, is made out of 1,500 upcycled face masks.

“Upcycled.”

There’s a napkin in my trash from my lunch earlier. Maybe I could “upcycle” that to make a new fashion line!

The Sun put it a little less delicately:

Hitched says more than 100 million masks are thrown away every week in the UK.

For enterprising ladies looking for a budget wedding, this could be your ticket. Roll up those sleeves and start the dumpster diving!

