https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/21/woke-general-mark-milley-says-us-military-should-never-get-involved-in-domestic-politics/

Just last month the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Gen. Mark Milley, explained why he thinks it’s important for the military to study critical race theory and understand “white rage.”

Today Gen. Milley said the military should never get involved in domestic politics:

WOKE GENERAL MARK MILLEY: “The United States Military is an apolitical institution…The military did not, and will not, and should not ever get involved in domestic politics.” pic.twitter.com/M2NFhRalUp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 21, 2021

Isn’t this the same guy pushing CRT in the military? — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 21, 2021

Why yes — yes it is!

But the United States Military WILL teach CRT, because of politics, right? https://t.co/GeAYoZhAV6 — Robert Ernst (@rernst1252) July 21, 2021

As he makes political commentary https://t.co/hOH8tzhM9B — Trump’s Mustache (@TrumpsMustache) July 21, 2021

But that is what he is doing https://t.co/JYg0L462nf — Bearfort (@So_ynoT) July 21, 2021

Self-awareness takes another holiday.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

