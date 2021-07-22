https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/least-24000-websites-down-dns-issues-arise

Update (1252ET): Earlier, we noted Akamai edge DNS was the issue behind tens of thousands of websites going offline worldwide.

Akamai tweeted that they “have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated.”

We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated. — Akamai Technologies (@Akamai) July 22, 2021

* * *

Update (1249ET): DNS services appear to be coming back online after nearly 33,000 websites were offline due to DNS failure.

* * *

Update (1237ET): More than 32,000 websites are down worldwide as a massive DNS failure originated a little after 1100ET. Oracle shines more light on what sparked the outage. It says:

Identified – We are monitoring a global issue related to Akamai edge DNS that is impacting access to many internet resources, including Oracle cloud properties. Resources within the Oracle cloud are continuing to run and are not impacted by this event.

* * *

At least 30,000 websites are down worldwide. There appears to be a major DNS, or Domain Name System failure that began shortly after 1100ET. DNS acts as the phone directory of the internet, translating names of websites into IP addresses.

The problem could be stemming from content delivery company Akamai Technologies. A statement from the company says:

Investigating – We are aware of an emerging issue with the Edge DNS service. We are actively investigating the issue. If you have questions or are experiencing impact due to this issue, please contact Akamai Technical Support. In the interest of time, we are providing you the most current information available, which is subject to changes, corrections, and updates.

Some of the major websites experiencing issues and outages include PlayStation Network, Fidelity, FedEx, Steam, UPS, Airbnb, Home Depot, and Amazon, according to Downdector.

There’s no word if the issues or outages are interconnected, but it certainly raises an eyebrow that something under the surface is happening.

For instance, Fidelity is experiencing issues and outages across major metro areas in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states and other cities across the country.

Fidelity’s website is offline.

Even the Federal Reserve’s website is down.

All of the issues and outages for the websites listed above appear to have originated around 1115-1130 ET.

This massive internet outage comes just two weeks after the Cyber Polygon 2020 simulation about a “cyber pandemic” was completed. Does make one wonder sometimes.

