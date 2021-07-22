https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/22/about-the-white-houses-claim-that-the-bidens-wont-know-hunters-art-buyers-identities-brace-for-psaki-spin/

Earlier this month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tried to clean up some messy ethics optics surrounding Hunter Biden making money selling his art by saying a “system has been established” to avoid any issues:

When asked about potential ethics violations surrounding Hunter Biden’s art sales, Jen Psaki says “a system has been established” and “he has the right to pursue an artistic career.” pic.twitter.com/Ot0YueKadS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 9, 2021

The “system” the White House came up with was to keep the purchasers of the art anonymous to the Hunter and Joe Biden, but guess what got reported next:

Hunter Biden expected to meet with potential art buyers before anonymous sales https://t.co/YgY17YaJDH — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 21, 2021

Hunter Biden will reportedly meet with prospective buyers of his art https://t.co/ZyL4PEVfUm pic.twitter.com/scshEo8ISj — New York Post (@nypost) July 22, 2021

“Hunter Biden’s appearance at the art shows, where he’ll presumably socialize with potential buyers, is seemingly at odds with an agreement…that aims to keep buyers’ identities secret from Hunter Biden, President Biden, the White House, & the public.” 🤷‍♂️https://t.co/cVgWBqMqF0 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 21, 2021

Psaki was asked about the shift at today’s briefing, and you might want to take some Dramamine first so you don’t get sick from the spin:

Jen Psaki says the system for selling Hunter Biden’s art are “reasonable” and allows him to pursue is “profession and passion” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 22, 2021

Jen Psaki tries to spin Hunter Biden’s face-to-face meetings with prospective buyers of his art: “Hunter Biden, just like any child of a president, should be able to pursue their professions and their passions.” pic.twitter.com/871FI8U9PW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 22, 2021

Jen Psaki: “I think we have set up a system which we feel is appropriate— has appropriate safeguards. We believe Hunter Biden, just like any child of a president, should be able to pursue their professions & their passions, & any selling of the art will be through the gallerist.” pic.twitter.com/p9K2IZxRz9 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 22, 2021

Notice the White House is playing the “child” card there to make it seem less shifty.

Glad I wasn’t drinking when I read that. — Zombie Dachshund (@ZombieDachshund) July 22, 2021

They really think everybody’s stupid.

