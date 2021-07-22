https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/22/about-the-white-houses-claim-that-the-bidens-wont-know-hunters-art-buyers-identities-brace-for-psaki-spin/

Earlier this month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tried to clean up some messy ethics optics surrounding Hunter Biden making money selling his art by saying a “system has been established” to avoid any issues:

The “system” the White House came up with was to keep the purchasers of the art anonymous to the Hunter and Joe Biden, but guess what got reported next:

Psaki was asked about the shift at today’s briefing, and you might want to take some Dramamine first so you don’t get sick from the spin:

Notice the White House is playing the “child” card there to make it seem less shifty.

They really think everybody’s stupid.

