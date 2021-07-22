https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/22/after-the-superspreader-texas-dems-debacle-sen-schumer-was-spotted-with-an-unvaccinated-and-unmasked-visitor-in-the-capitol/

Why is Sen. Chuck Schumer putting his colleagues at risk by allowing this unmasked and unvaccinated visitor into the Capitol? Worse, yet, is that Schumer himself is not masked:

Noah’s first visit to the Capitol! pic.twitter.com/7h8mA9YC3G — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 22, 2021

Have Dems learned nothing from the superspreader Dems in Texas?

Where are their masks? — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 22, 2021

Apparently not:

Where’s his mask, Chuck? — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) July 22, 2021

Or do only us peasants have to wear them?

They don’t have to wear masks. Masks are for the peasants — Ramon Castillo 🇺🇸 (@ApostateThinker) July 22, 2021

And we believe the proper term for Schumer here is “grandma killer”:

He’s not wearing a mask. https://t.co/n5EqyG2Buf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 22, 2021

