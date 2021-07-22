https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/22/after-the-superspreader-texas-dems-debacle-sen-schumer-was-spotted-with-an-unvaccinated-and-unmasked-visitor-in-the-capitol/
Why is Sen. Chuck Schumer putting his colleagues at risk by allowing this unmasked and unvaccinated visitor into the Capitol? Worse, yet, is that Schumer himself is not masked:
Noah’s first visit to the Capitol! pic.twitter.com/7h8mA9YC3G
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 22, 2021
Have Dems learned nothing from the superspreader Dems in Texas?
Where are their masks?
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 22, 2021
Apparently not:
Where’s his mask, Chuck?
— Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) July 22, 2021
Or do only us peasants have to wear them?
They don’t have to wear masks. Masks are for the peasants
— Ramon Castillo 🇺🇸 (@ApostateThinker) July 22, 2021
And we believe the proper term for Schumer here is “grandma killer”:
He’s not wearing a mask. https://t.co/n5EqyG2Buf
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 22, 2021
***