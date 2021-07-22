https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/22/after-the-superspreader-texas-dems-debacle-sen-schumer-was-spotted-with-an-unvaccinated-and-unmasked-visitor-in-the-capitol/

Why is Sen. Chuck Schumer putting his colleagues at risk by allowing this unmasked and unvaccinated visitor into the Capitol? Worse, yet, is that Schumer himself is not masked:

Have Dems learned nothing from the superspreader Dems in Texas?

Apparently not:

Or do only us peasants have to wear them?

And we believe the proper term for Schumer here is “grandma killer”:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...