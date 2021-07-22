https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/22/amy-klobuchar-has-introduced-a-bill-to-strip-social-media-platforms-like-facebook-of-liability-protections-over-spread-of-health-misinformation/

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar is very, very concerned about the threat posed by widespread “misinformation” about health issues like COVID19.

America needs facts, not fiction, about the coronavirus. Dr. Fauci has consistently put public health first and fought the spread of misinformation. His leadership should be applauded, not distorted to score political points. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) July 21, 2021

To that end, she’s proposed legislation to punish social media platforms like Facebook that host content deemed to be “misinformation”:

More from the Wall Street Journal:

Sen. Amy Klobuchar introduced a bill Thursday that would strip online platforms such as Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. of liability protections if their technology spreads misinformation about coronavirus vaccines or other public-health emergencies. The bill, which Ms. Klobuchar (D., Minn.) has previously telegraphed was in the works, would create an exception to the law known as Section 230 that shields internet platforms from lawsuits for content generated by their users and other third parties. … The vast majority of patients driving up Covid-19 hospitalizations in parts of the U.S. are unvaccinated, according to hospitals. President Biden last week said that Facebook and other companies were killing people by serving as platforms for misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines. He later clarified his comments by saying that he wasn’t accusing Facebook of killing people, but that he instead wanted the company to “do something about the misinformation, the outrageous information about the vaccine.”

Narrator: Joe Biden was, in fact, accusing Facebook of killing people. We all heard him.

And now, Amy Klobuchar wants to make them pay. Dearly. And if they don’t want to get hurt, they’d better agree to her definition of “misinformation,” whatever that happens to be.

Trust the Ministry of Truth! — Winston Smith (@JonTheTerrible) July 22, 2021

This is fine.

And health will be whatever they say it is. https://t.co/eyL8A2tDhn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 22, 2021

@RonColeman Racism was declared a public health crisis. — Holden (@Holden114) July 22, 2021

As was Climate and Gun violence. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 22, 2021

And they’ll all be covered in future bills protecting us against “dangerous misinformation.” — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) July 22, 2021

What a disturbing time to be alive.

These people have no concern about the Bill of Rights or the Constitution — Lisa (@kittywhisperer7) July 22, 2021

Ain’t that the truth.

