Yesterday, we told you about Texas Democratic State Rep. Michelle Beckley touting her own bravery in ditching her job responsibilities in order to take a private jet with fellow Texas Democratic state representatives to Washington D.C. and infect people there with COVID19.

My name is Michelle Beckley. I’m one of the brave Texas Democrats who came to D.C. to fight for voting rights in my state. Now, I’m fighting to flip a seat held by an anti-democracy Republican. I have 28,500. Can you help us get to 50,000 followers? — Michelle Beckley (@BeckleyforTX) July 21, 2021

For those asking where you can make a contribution thank you for stepping up and here is our ActBlue link:https://t.co/r6xjeWtAPi — Michelle Beckley (@BeckleyforTX) July 21, 2021

Her shameless begging for money and Twitter followers led some people to believe that maybe the motives behind the Texas Democrats’ superspreader flight weren’t as pure as they wanted us to believe.

And based on this tweet from Beckley’s colleague Gene Wu, we’d say the skeptics are onto something:

“30k” refers to the number of Wu’s Twitter followers. Yes, folks, he’s crossed the 30,000 mark! Mission accomplished!

Was this what you’ve abandoned your elected offices for? Twitter follows? — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) July 22, 2021

You abandoned your duty for twitter follows? WOW — Nate Hughey 🇺🇸 (@sintropy) July 22, 2021

Running out on your state for Twitter follows. https://t.co/uFQQdf8uvT — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) July 22, 2021

Guy is in government for Twitter followers https://t.co/I8Dgc6m6Dk — JAC (@michcusejac5) July 22, 2021

And this, ladies and gentlemen, was what the entire Texas Dems stunt was about https://t.co/Fev2gqY1en — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 22, 2021

So this isn’t about law and governance; it’s about show and followers?

Sounds like you’re a cult leader. — Jacob Cohen Rulez (@imprimis310) July 22, 2021

You cost your constituents over a million dollars so you can get your name out there and 30k twitter followers. You should feel shame. — B (@Jax_B_) July 22, 2021

So that’s what all of this was really about? You abandoned your job responsibilities, made a mockery of your elected position and spread COVID across the country to boast about Twitter followers? Damn. Pretty pathetic and selfish. — Beatrix Kiddo (@Beatrix1313) July 22, 2021

Keep digging, Gene. Don’t stop now! You’re on a roll.

Enjoy your 15 min, most new followers are here just to watch your hot mess express train wreck. This isn’t the win you think it is… — Happy Hunger Games 2021 (@CrazyTrain2021) July 22, 2021

Wonder how long it’ll be until that “30k” refers to something else …

That you guys infected? — Chewy (@ChewyWishy) July 22, 2021

Is that how many people are going to get Covid from your super spreader event? — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) July 22, 2021

You guys delivered 30k new covid infections? — Satanas (@DSmykal) July 22, 2021

Take a bow, Texas Dems.

