President Biden appeared last night in a half-empty auditorium for a live CNN town hall in Ohio. CNN concealed the empty seats. Steven Nelson includes the photo below via Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Epstein’s tweet in his New York Post story “Biden speaks to half-empty room at CNN town hall.”

What the Biden CNN town hall looks like from the back of the auditorium: pic.twitter.com/juUehd7PDu — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 22, 2021

Don Lemon moderated the event and pushed Biden from the left, as did most of the questioners. Media Research Center’s Curtis Houck makes this point in the NewsBusters story here.

Speaking without a teleprompter, Biden shorted out. The Daily Wire features the clip below via Tom Elliott (see Elliott’s Twitter feed here for several linked clips).

In the clip below Biden advises viewers not to be concerned about inflation. All is well. Nevertheless, “Instead of 10 cents you’re paying 20.” And also: “You understand what I’m saying.”

Biden gets asked about inflation, his answer is incoherent jumble jamble pic.twitter.com/bAwSIUXyrr — Fed Recruiter Poso 😎 (@JackPosobiec) July 22, 2021

