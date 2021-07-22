https://www.dailywire.com/news/are-you-kidding-me-elder-blasts-newsom-for-welcoming-more-homeless-to-california

After California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom announced his new $12 billion plan to combat homelessness this week, saying, “To the extent that new people want to come here from all income levels, that’s part of the California dream,” conservative radio host Larry Elder, who has announced his decision to run for governor of the state, blasted, “Are you kidding me? No, we don’t want California to be a magnet for homelessness.”

Are you kidding me @GavinNewsom? No, we don’t want California to be a magnet for homelessness. Incredible that this has to be said to our governor. https://t.co/mnvU6s5Wid#RecallGavinNewsom #WeveGotAStateToSave https://t.co/iBOHvTwo2E — Larry Elder (@larryelder) July 22, 2021

Newsom was asked at a press conference earlier this week, “Twelve billion dollars. How do you keep California from becoming a magnet for people who have issues in other states and coming here to take advantage of what California is spending? It’s happened in the past.”

“Look at the end of the day, we have a crisis; 150-180,000 people depending on how you make an assessment, a determination, out in the streets and sidewalks,” Newsom dodged. “The richest and the poorest state in America. We have a responsibility as a nation state … to address this issue, this crisis in the state of California. And we can abandon that and we can throw up our hands … but at the end of the day we have to take accountability and responsibility and do more and do better and that’s what this budget intends to do. It’s about results, it’s about getting people off the streets, out of incidents of crisis. … It’s about meeting people where they are and to the extent that people want to come here for new beginnings and all income levels that’s part of the California dream. And we have a responsibility to accommodate and enliven and inspire.”

Newsom added: “I’m proud of people from around the world looking at California again for opportunity, and that, again, that should not just be for certain people. All people should aspire to that California dream regardless of their income level and regarding their lot in life.”

Earlier this week, as The Daily Wire reported, a California judge ordered the state to include Elder on the ballot in the upcoming California recall election.

Elder “has won his lawsuit against California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber. The Superior Court of California held this afternoon that Secretary Weber will list Elder as a candidate for governor in the special California recall election scheduled for September 14, 2021,” his campaign website announced in a press release.

The release continued, “The court’s ruling reverses the secretary’s decision to disqualify Elder as a candidate for alleged redaction issues with the income tax returns filed with his candidacy application. According to the court, the law by which the Secretary of State required candidates to submit tax returns for the upcoming election applies to direct primary elections, not recall elections. Hence, Elder did not have to file tax returns at all to qualify as a candidate.”

Elder stated, “I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Superior Court of California, our friends, volunteers, supporters, and the people of California fought the shenanigans of Sacramento’s politicians and we won. If elected governor, I will fight every single day for this state. This is just the beginning.”

